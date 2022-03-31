Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.