Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Rain and snow in the evening, becoming snow late. Windy. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. About one inch of snow expected. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mason City Thursday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.