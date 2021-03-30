Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.