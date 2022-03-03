Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Friday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.