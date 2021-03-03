Mason City's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Mason City will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.