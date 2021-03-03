Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Mason City will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.