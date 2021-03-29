 Skip to main content
Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy and windy during the evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds overnight. Low 37F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures in Mason City will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

