Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mason City area. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Mason City, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.