Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Generally fair. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Mason City will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

