Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Mason City temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.