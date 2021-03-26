Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mason City area. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.