For the drive home in Mason City: Mostly clear and windy. Low 19F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Saturday, Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
