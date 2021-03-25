Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.