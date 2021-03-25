Mason City's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
