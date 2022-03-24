Mar. 24, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Mason City will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Mason City, with forecast models showing 30 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.