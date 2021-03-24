Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.