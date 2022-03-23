For the drive home in Mason City: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Thursday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
