Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Rain. Low around 45F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Temperatures in Mason City will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 73% chance of rain. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.