This evening's outlook for Mason City: Rain. Low around 45F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Temperatures in Mason City will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 73% chance of rain. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
