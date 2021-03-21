 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Cloudy. Slight chance of an afternoon shower. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mason City area. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News