Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Cloudy. Slight chance of an afternoon shower. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mason City area. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
