Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 25-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph.