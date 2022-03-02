 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 25-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

