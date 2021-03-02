Mason City's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mason City Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
