Mar. 19, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Mainly clear. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mason City area. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

