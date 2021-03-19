 Skip to main content
Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

