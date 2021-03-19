For the drive home in Mason City: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
