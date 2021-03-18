 Skip to main content
Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 23F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

