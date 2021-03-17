Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.