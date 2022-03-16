Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mason City area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meanti…
While northern Iowa will stay dry today, snow will be falling in the southern half of the state, including the Quad Cities. See when the best chance of seeing snow is in our updated forecast video.
Temps will reach the low 70s across a large portion of Iowa and western Illinois today, but a cold front will cool us back down in the days ahead. See how cold it will get in our latest forecast video.
Temperatures will be well below normal across the state Friday and Friday night, but a warm front arrives this weekend. See how cold it will get tonight and how warm it will be on Sunday.
Snow will return to western Iowa later today and push east through the day on Thursday and into Friday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.
