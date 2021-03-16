 Skip to main content
Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Mason City Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

