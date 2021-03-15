This evening's outlook for Mason City: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Mason City Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
