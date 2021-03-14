Mason City's evening forecast: Watching a potential winter storm. Windy with snow developing. Low 29F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 19.3. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from MON 1:00 AM CDT until MON 6:00 PM CDT. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
