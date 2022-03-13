Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Mason City will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.