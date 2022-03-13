 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Mason City will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Tracking Iowa's next winter storm

Watch now: Tracking Iowa's next winter storm

Snow will return to western Iowa later today and push east through the day on Thursday and into Friday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News