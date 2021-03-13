Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
