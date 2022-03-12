Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 26F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, Mason City temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Snow will return to western Iowa later today and push east through the day on Thursday and into Friday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.
Just mostly sunny and breezy across Iowa today, but snow will begin to push back into the state Wednesday and then stick around. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest timing and amounts.
Snow for the morning commute in the Quad Cities. Otherwise dry across Iowa today, but we're already watching our next snow chance. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
While northern Iowa will stay dry today, snow will be falling in the southern half of the state, including the Quad Cities. See when the best chance of seeing snow is in our updated forecast video.
Temperatures will be well below normal across the state Friday and Friday night, but a warm front arrives this weekend. See how cold it will get tonight and how warm it will be on Sunday.
