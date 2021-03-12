Mason City's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
