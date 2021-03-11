Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Mason City temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
