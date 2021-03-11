Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Mason City temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.