Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Windy and becoming cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
