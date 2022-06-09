This evening's outlook for Mason City: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Mason City will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
The wet pattern marches on across the state. Multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected today and tomorrow. Find out when the best chances of rain are in our area in our updated forecast.
With a stalled out front lying across Iowa, rain will be around Friday through Sunday. See when rain is most likely in our area and what temperatures to expect in our weekend weather update.
Dry this morning, but showers and storms will return to the western part of the state this afternoon, spread east overnight, and continue Friday. Here's when rain is most likely in our area.
Just isolated showers and weak storms during the day, but rain will become widespread across the state tonight. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out for some. Full details in our latest forecast.
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degree…
With one cold front to our south and another approaching from the north, showers and weak storms will continue. Find out when and where rain is most likely through Thursday in our weather update.
Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. …
Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We wi…