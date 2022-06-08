 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Mostly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Mason City. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

