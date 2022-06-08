For the drive home in Mason City: Mostly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Mason City. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
The wet pattern marches on across the state. Multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected today and tomorrow. Find out when the best chances of rain are in our area in our updated forecast.
With a stalled out front lying across Iowa, rain will be around Friday through Sunday. See when rain is most likely in our area and what temperatures to expect in our weekend weather update.
Just isolated showers and weak storms during the day, but rain will become widespread across the state tonight. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out for some. Full details in our latest forecast.
Breezy conditions, but otherwise a nice day across the state Thursday. We won't stay dry for long though. Showers and storms will push back in for Friday. See when and where rain is most likely here.
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
With one cold front to our south and another approaching from the north, showers and weak storms will continue. Find out when and where rain is most likely through Thursday in our weather update.
