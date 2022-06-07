Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's temperature in Mason City will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.