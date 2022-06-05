For the drive home in Mason City: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 58F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Monday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Severe storms possible in western and central Iowa for Memorial Day, threat shifts to eastern Iowa Tuesday
Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible this evening across central and western Iowa. The chance continues for eastern Iowa Tuesday. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
With one cold front to our south and another approaching from the north, showers and weak storms will continue. Find out when and where rain is most likely through Thursday in our weather update.
With a stalled out front lying across Iowa, rain will be around Friday through Sunday. See when rain is most likely in our area and what temperatures to expect in our weekend weather update.
Breezy conditions, but otherwise a nice day across the state Thursday. We won't stay dry for long though. Showers and storms will push back in for Friday. See when and where rain is most likely here.
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degr…
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
It will be a warm day in Mason City. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We'll see s…
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
Mason City will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
This evening's outlook for Mason City: Windy with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds SSW…