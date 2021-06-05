This evening's outlook for Mason City: Clear. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Mason City area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Jun. 5, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
