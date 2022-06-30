Mason City's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mason City area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Watch now: Chance of severe storms Friday night and Saturday in Iowa. Here's everything you need to know
As a cold front begins to push into Iowa, there's a chance of severe storms for everyone late tonight. The threat will return to eastern Iowa Saturday afternoon. Full details in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Chance of severe storms across central and western Iowa Thursday, rain spreads southeast Friday
Good chance of rain across the northwestern half of Iowa today and a few storms could be severe. Showers and storms likely in the southeastern half of Iowa for Friday. Here's the latest information.
Isolated showers and storms will be around today and tonight in northern and eastern Iowa. With no rain in the forecast for Wednesday though, it will be hotter. Track the rain and temperatures here.
Highs in the 90s across Iowa Wednesday with increasing wind from east to west. As a cold front approaches and moves in, rain chances are coming back. Find out when rain will return to our area here.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
