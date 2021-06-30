 Skip to main content
Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mason City area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

