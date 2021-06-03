This evening in Mason City: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 86.58. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mason City will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 d…
Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees t…
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today.…
Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the …
Mason City's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Ma…
This evening in Mason City: Mostly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls…
For the drive home in Mason City: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's fo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Windy at times with periods of light rain. Low 37F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. …