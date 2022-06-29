 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 29, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: Generally fair. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

