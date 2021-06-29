Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
