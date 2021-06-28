For the drive home in Mason City: Cloudy with a few showers. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Tuesday. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Today's temperature in Mason City will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. …
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degre…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mason City area can exp…
This evening in Mason City: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening.…
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine …