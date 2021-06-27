Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mason City area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
