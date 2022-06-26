For the drive home in Mason City: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 26, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
