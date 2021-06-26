Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Sunday. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
