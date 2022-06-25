Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Watch now: Chance of severe storms Friday night and Saturday in Iowa. Here's everything you need to know
As a cold front begins to push into Iowa, there's a chance of severe storms for everyone late tonight. The threat will return to eastern Iowa Saturday afternoon. Full details in our latest forecast.
The heat will peak in the western half of the state today, but will get worse in eastern Iowa Tuesday. A cold front will bring cooler temperatures, but also a chance for damaging wind and hail.
With a cold front stalled out in central Iowa, a big difference in temperatures is expected from northwest to southeast. When the front starts moving again, a few severe storms could pop up.
Very warm today with rain limited to southwestern Iowa. Isolated activity in more places Friday, but the better chance of rain and perhaps a few severe storms is Friday night. Here's the latest info.
Feeling much better across eastern Iowa today thanks to cooler temperatures and lower humidity. No rain in the forecast today, but that will start to change Thursday. Here's what to expect.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
