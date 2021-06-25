 Skip to main content
Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Mason City. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

