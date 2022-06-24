Mason City's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
